Trump cozies up to Big Pharma and the vaccine industry instead of promoting vitamin D, anti-viral herbs and spices

(Natural News) During a recent press conference, President Trump issued a plea to the pharmaceutical industry to speed up its efforts to unveil a new vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19).

The Trump administration says that Big Pharma needs to pick up the pace in unleashing the next chemical laden jab for the latest worldwide crisis, emphasizing that having to wait up to 18 months for a coronavirus vaccine to gain approval is unacceptable.

Trump’s announcement came just 15 minutes before American ally Saudi Arabia announced its first known case of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), which is believed to have come from Iran via Bahrain.

As all of this is happening, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is considering the issuance of a possible emergency declaration in response to new evidence of community spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) here in the United States.

FEMA officials say they’re preparing for an “infectious disease emergency declaration” to be issued by President Trump that would allow the federal agency to provide disaster relief funding to both state and local governments.

While Trump is insistent that Americans have nothing to worry about concerning the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), he has yet to inform the American public about how to protect itself against the virus, either with antiviral drugs or more natural antiviral substances like vitamin D. In fact, almost nobody in any position of authority has made one single mention about preventative measures other than for people to wash their hands.

There was once a time when the federal government urged Americans to take precautionary measures on their own to prevent infection from outbreaks. But today, the only message being conveyed is to just sit tight and let the government handle it – and when has that ever led to positive results?

The president’s failure to communicate with the American public about tried-and-true methods of naturally boosting immunity is nothing short of disappointing, but it’s hardly surprising.

Listen below as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, discusses three natural molecules that can help to fight the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) pandemic:

Oops: CDC releases woman with novel coronavirus in Texas

Over in the Lone Star State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly released a woman from quarantine who tested twice negative for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), only to later test positive in another test result received by the federal agency.

“Unfortunately, after the person’s release, the CDC received the results of another test that showed a weakly positive confirmation of the virus that causes CoVid-19,” stated Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio.

Up in Seattle, at least four additional people have died from the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), bringing the total number of deaths in the U.S. to at least six. Five of these deaths occurred in King County, with the remaining fatality being reported in Snohomish County.

This concerning uptick in both deaths and new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) has many people worrying that medical martial law could be on the way not just in Washington state but throughout the country as authorities seek to contain it.

“There are already thousands of infections across America which have not yet been tested – all by design, of course, as the CDC withheld testing kits from hospitals and local health officials across the country,” writes the Health Ranger.

“By our best estimates, there are currently between 5,000 and 10,000 infections in America, mostly along the West Coast (Seattle and Northern California) with new outbreaks taking place in New York City, Miami, Chicago and other major cities.”

