Trump Impeachment: A Misguided Move?
This post was originally published on this site
The Democrats claim their articles of impeachment against Trump are a solid case. The Nation and Grayzone contributor Aaron Maté argues that they are actually quite weak, and only serve corporate Democrats’ interest in feeding Russiagate paranoia.
The post Trump Impeachment: A Misguided Move? appeared first on The Real News Network.
from https://therealnews.com/stories/trump-impeachment-misguided-move
LikeThanks! You've already liked this