Trump Moves Pieces In Place, It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Spring/Summer – Episode 2110

VP Pence made an announcement that the US economy is strong, that it can withstand the latest event. The Fed is now watch the markets and they are looking to cut rates in March. Trump says that the Fed is a follower not a leader, structure change coming. Trump hints that the economic landscape has now changed, this is the first stage of the transition. The [DS] believes they are in control with the latest event. The patriots knew the playbook, they understand what the event was and how they were going to proceed, this was a trap. Ratcliffe was nominated for DNI. Peace in Afghanistan. The spring and summer is going to bet hot, it will bring the light and the heat.

Current News – 03.01.2020

Economy

Pence said. “The fundamentals of this economy are strong,” “We just saw some new numbers come out in housing and consumer confidence and business optimism. Unemployment’s at a 50-year low. More Americans working than ever before. The fundamentals in this economy are strong.”

He added, “This economy will — and particularly the stock market that, that saw some downturns this week — it will come back. But our focus is going to remain on the health and well-being of the American people.” Source: washingtonexaminer.com Fed chief signals likely rate cut next month in response to coronavirus, market meltdown The head of the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank’s apparent willingness to cut interest rates as soon as next month

Fed fund futures markets are pricing in an 87% chance the Fed will cut rates by half a percentage point at its March 17-18 meeting, Source: usatoday.com “Our Fed Should Start Being A Leader Not A Follower” Take a listen China’s Non-Manufacturing & Manufacturing PMIs Show to What Unfathomable Extent the Economy Has Collapsed Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) are a tally of how executives see their own company – whether business activity at their company rose or fell compared to the prior month, whether new orders rose or fell, whether they added or shed staff, etc. Executives and their companies remain unnamed. A value above 50 means expansion; a value below 50 means contraction. PMIs are an early indication of business conditions – and by extension, of the economy.

And in China, both, the PMI for the non-manufacturing sector and the PMI for the manufacturing sector, released on March 1, have collapsed to unfathomable lows, showing to what extent the measures to impede the spread of the coronavirus have shut down the economy.

Even non-manufacturing activity collapses.

The official Non-Manufacturing PMI, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, collapsed from 54.1 in January (still well into expansion mode) to a previously unthinkable low of 29.6 in February. The horizontal gray line at 50 in the chart indicates stagnation. Below 50 means contraction. Since 2007, China’s non-manufacturing sector has grown every single month. Until February:

Manufacturing collapses, but it’s worse than it looks.

The official China Manufacturing PMI, released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, had already been either in the doldrums or in outright contraction for the past 14 months. In January it was at 50.0, the stagnation point. In February it collapsed to a previously unfathomable 35.7: Source: wolfstreet.com Trump said something about China, TAKE A LISTEN

Political/Rights

BlackRock Vice Chairman and co-Founder Barbara Novick to step down

BlackRock Inc ( BLK.N

Novick, 59, will continue in her current role until her successor is chosen, after which, she will serve as a senior adviser to the company,

Source: reuters.com

Tom Steyer drops out. So should everyone wanting to stop Bernie Sanders

After half a year and more than $200 million spent, Tom Steyer finally closed the door on his spectacular failure of masquerading as a presidential campaign. The billionaire bet it all on South Carolina, investing millions of dollars and months in the state, only to earn enough votes likely to amount to a single state delegate, if any at all.

source: washingtonexaminer.com

Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of the the Democrat Clown Show. Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

BREAKING: White House Wins DC Appeals Court Ruling Blocking Don McGahn Testimony…

In the background of the impeachment effort the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) led by Chairman Jerry Nadler was seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and less importantly (3) Trump financial and tax records. Each of these cases were then argued in federal court, appellate courts (6e and McGahn) and the supreme court (financials/taxes).

In November 2019 activist Federal District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled Don McGahn must appear before Congress; however, she also ruled McGahn retained the ability to “invoke executive privilege where appropriate” during his appearance.

The White House appealed the ruling to the DC appellate court on constitutional grounds. Today a three judge panel from the DC circuit agreed with the White House position.

White House Wins Don McGahn Appeal, Destroying Democrats’ Impeachment Argument Source: theconservativetreehouse.com

BREAKING: *GREAT NEWS* – President Trump Again Announces Nomination of Brilliant GOP Lawmaker John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

In July 2019 President Trump announced he nominated GOP Congressman John Ratcliffe to replace outgoing DNI Dan Coats.

Because of the nonstop attacks, Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress.

The President announced a week later that he was withdrawing his nomination of John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress to avoid months of slander and libel from the “LameStream Media.”

On Friday, before leaving to his rally in South Carolina, President Trump AGAIN nominated brilliant Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence.

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Intelligence should never be guided by partisanship or politics. Rep. John Ratcliffe’s embrace of conspiracy theories and distrust of law enforcement & intelligence patriots disqualify him from leading America’s intel community. https://t.co/8vQeOlSD94 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 29, 2020

“I’ve Seen the Documents” – Rep. Ratcliffe Confirms Obama Deep State Was Lying and Spying on Trump Camp Way Before Opening Crossfire Hurricane

Rep. John Ratcliffe revealed he has seen the documents that indicate that Comey and Brennan were running an op BEFORE the opening of Crossfire Hurricane.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that migrants can’t be sent to Mexico to await their asylum decisions,

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals halted the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program.

In a 2-1 decision on Friday, the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Immigration and Nationality Act forbids the government from sending asylum seekers over the U.S.-Mexico border. Source: dailycaller.com

Geopolitical/Police State

A major Republican donor has purchased a stake in Twitter and is reportedly seeking to oust its chief executive, Jack Dorsey.

Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of Elliott Management, is a Republican mega-donor who opposed Donald Trump during the real-estate magnate’s run for the presidential nomination but has since come onside.



It was reported that those moves were motivations for Singer’s desire to push Dorsey out. Other stakeholders have voiced concern about Dorsey’s leadership Source: theguardian.com

War

U.S. aims to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months

The United States signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war there . The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on hand to witness the ceremony.

. Included in the deal are the following key clauses: Complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in 14 months Afghan govt to engage with United Nation Security Council to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by 29 May US to reduce troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of – contingent on the Taliban’s fulfilment of its commitments under the agreement US to refrain from use of force against territorial integrity of Afghanistan. US will not intervene in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs US commits to seek annual funds to train, advice, equip Afghan security forces



Source: news.cgtn.com

False Flags

LIVE FROM HONG KONG: To Date in 2020, Influenza (the Flu) Accounts for More Than 50 Times the Number of Deaths as the Coronavirus in Hong Kong

More than a month after Hong Kong reacted to the coronavirus and closed its border to neighboring China, the overall damage of the virus is not nearly as severe as originally feared, and compared to the common flu, it is minuscule.

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated areas on earth with a population of around 8 million people. As of this morning there are 94 coronavirus cases confirmed and two deaths in Hong Kong. The percent of confirmed cases to total population is minuscule at 0.001%. Deaths as a percent of the population are thus far at 2 deaths in 8 million.

China has a population of around 1.4 billion. The number of coronavirus confirmed cases stands at 79,251 with around 2,700 confirmed deaths. The percent of confirmed cases to the population is also minuscule at 0.0056%. Deaths as a percent of the population are basically nil. (the Flu) Accounts for More Than 50 Times the Number of Deaths as the Coronavirus in Hong Kong

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

FACT CHECK: DID TRUMP CALL THE CORONAVIRUS A ‘HOAX’ AT HIS SOUTH CAROLINA RALLY?

Politico published an article claiming President Donald Trump called the novel coronavirus a “hoax” at his Feb. 28 campaign rally in South Carolina.

“Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’” reads the headline.

Verdict: False

Trump referred to the alleged “politicizing” of the coronavirus by Democrats as “their new hoax.” He did not refer to the coronavirus itself as a hoax. Throughout the speech, Trump reiterates his administration is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

Fact Check:

Politico appears to misconstrue the subject of the president’s statement, claiming that Trump “tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.” But an examination of the video and transcript show Trump actually described Democratic complaints about his handling of the virus threat as “their new hoax.”

Source: checkyourfact.com

MORE FAKE NEWS: Media Accuses Trump of Muzzling Dr. Fauci from Speaking to Reporters – Dr. Fauci Then Tells Reporters “I Was Not Muzzled” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a press conference at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence and top medical officials after the US suffered its first death by the coronavirus.



During the questioning a reporter asked President Trump about muzzling Dr. Fauci. This was reported widely by the liberal media.

TAKE A LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION

[embedded content]

President Trump: “Border Security is Health Security – Democrat Policy of Open Borders Is a Direct Threat to the Heath… of All Americans” (VIDEO)

Democrats support for open borders is a direct threat to America’s health!@RealDonaldTrump: “We must understand that border security is also health security….we will do everything in our power to keep the infection and those carrying the infection from entering our country.” pic.twitter.com/NL5hnzFIYb — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 29, 2020

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers “prior to boarding” from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you! @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

The [DS] is using this event for many different agendas

Crash the global economy, cover it up so it is not blamed on the [CB] but blamed on Trump (fail) Shut down the protest in certain countries, France, Hong Kong, Spain, etc…

Trump is using their event against them

Deflating the [CB] bubble Pushing the Fed to lower rates/push stimulus Destroying globalist plan in China Pushing companies out of China, changing their supply chains Reestablishing Trade, supply chains Showing border security is important Wall is important Ban from certain countries are important

The [DS] is not finished, most likely the next round of heavy artillery is to have the WHO/CDC announce that the Coronavirus is officially a global “pandemic status” . That will be worth a week of panic media and perhaps another thousand point drop for U.S. stock market. Once this is complete the MSM will continue to push their fear tactics, this when everything starts to shift, the patriots will use this to their advantage going into the spring/summer. As Q said It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Spring/Summer

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Feb 2020 – 12:26:39 PM

It’s going to be a very hot [spring/summer].

Q

Trump Says Ready to Lend Helping Hand to Coronavirus-Hit Iran ‘If They Ask’

The United States is ready to provide assistance to Iran, which is struggling with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), US President Donald Trump announced after imposing additional travel restrictions on Iran.

“If we can help the Iranians — we have the greatest health care professionals in the world and if we can help the Iranians with this problem we are certainly willing to do so,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, as quoted by CNN, adding that “all they have to Source: sputniknews.com Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 20 Feb 2019 – 10:49:13 AM 32c9f4985ca45784fd9cfa2ba21f8553.jpg https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/590586710540603392?📁

“When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.” – Ronald Reagan

Q “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.” – Ronald Reagan Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 12 May 2019 – 8:26:01 PM Attempts by Dems, FAKE NEWS, and those ‘guilty of TREASON’ to shape the public narrative [prior to] by providing FALSEHOODS will FAIL.

TRUTH TO LIGHT .

NO SLEEP IN DC .

Q

from x22report.com