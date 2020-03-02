Trump says Buttigieg dropping out of Democratic race is plot to ‘take Sanders out of play’

TheDuran|

Via RT…

Reacting to reports of Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential bid, US President Donald Trump said this is the “real beginning” of a ploy by the Democrats to get rid of their frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Trump said the wheels have been set in motion for the establishment Democrats to stop Sanders’ nomination dead in its tracks.

“Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!”

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor’s decision to end his bid was unexpected, coming just two days ahead of Super Tuesday, when Democrats in 14 states will cast their ballots for the party’s nominee.

While Buttigieg’s campaign lost some momentum after his stunning, though controversial, victory in Iowa (where he butted heads with Sanders), and his strong showing in New Hampshire (where he narrowly lost to Sanders), he managed to finish in the top four in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

This is not the first time Trump has accused the Democratic Party of attempting to rob Sanders of his chance to challenge him in the 2020 presidential election, while comparing the current Democratic nomination saga to that of 2016, which was heavily skewed in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Back then, Sanders, who was riding a wave of popular support, lost to Clinton, whose campaign worked with the Democratic National Committee to secure her nomination behind Sanders’ back.

