Trump scolds CNN's Jim Acosta in India — 'Your record is so bad, you ought to be ashamed of yourself'

CNN’s Jim Acosta clashed with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday press conference in India, with the president attacking CNN over its own record for “truth.”

“Can you pledge to the American people that you will not accept any foreign assistance in the upcoming election?” Acosta asked, also questioning the qualifications of Trump’s new acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

“First of all, I want no help from any country,” Trump said.

“And I haven’t been given help from any country, and if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

Trump is referring to media reports that Russia was trying to alter the 2020 election in favor of Trump, which was later disputed in further reports.

“Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don’t mind me saying,” Acosta replied.

“Let me tell you about your record — your record is so bad, you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump snapped back.

“I’m not ashamed of anything, and our organization is not ashamed,” Acosta said.

“You probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting,” the president responded.

