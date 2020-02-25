Trump upbeat on Coronavirus as South Korea locks down city of millions

South Korea will follow the example of China. The official news agency Yonhap reported that the cities of Daegu and Gyeongbuk, where the virus is spreading rapidly, will be closed off.

The cities have been designated as special disease management areas for infectious diseases, as Democratic Party spokesman Hong Ik-pyo explained: “A blockade is being considered by the government, and we are considering using some administrative power in areas such as movement.”

This a strategy to “enforce the maximum containment policy” or a full lockdown of a city of 2,5 million people, the 4th largest in the country, will mean a massive effort to stop the spread of the disease.

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, the leading national public health institute, has meanwhile issued a full travel warning on South Korea, just hours after President Trump tweeted that it was time to buy stocks because the crisis is under control. But is is alleged that the CDC only tested 400 people.

In the US state of California, thousands of individuals under a “self-imposed quarantine”. As the SF Chronicle pointed out, this number is up from 6 700 last week.

The Press Democrat reported that all of the people under self-imposed quarantine recently visited China. These people returned to the US either on or after February 2 as some countries started tightening borders.