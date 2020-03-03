Vladivostok-Moscow Flight Lands in Khabarovsk After Anonymous Warning - Airline

Turkey accused of war crimes in Libya

President Erdogan. Wikipedia

Armed groups supporting the government of the Libyan ruler Fayez al-Sarraj have carried out an attack with a Turkish drone, according to the official spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmad Mismari.

The LNA is fighting in the Libyan civil war against the Sarraj government. One of the missiles hit a vehicle in which a family was travelling.

In his statement, Mismari said that the attack on civilians was one of the crimes committed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his “colonial ambitions in Libya”. Ankara has long been supplying arms and military equipment to the Sarraj troops, in violation of the current arms embargo.

In addition, Turkish authorities are sending Syrian jihadists to support Sarraj.

Mismari continued: “Turkish fighters, together with the Sarraj government, provoked Sarraj to disrupt the ceasefire. The LNA supported the ceasefire and only responded to such attacks. In the past 24 hours, terrorists have violated peace agreements 31 times, Mismari said.

