Turkey announced that it will open the Gates and allow MILLIONS to Invade Europe soon

The European Union Times

Turkey is done issuing warnings and ultimatums to Europe. In the last few years Turkey has blackmailed Europe into paying them billions of Euros to keep the gates closed and the millions of migrants inside Turkey but now that era is over. You thought Europe is under siege? That was nothing! Wait till you see Turkey opening its flood gates.

The Turkish government on Thursday said that it would open its border with Syria and permit any and all migrants from the Middle East to pass through to reach Europe. At which time can we declare this a hostile occupation and a declaration of war?

The senior Turkish official said that Erdogan’s government has decided to no longer allocate resources to stopping Syrian migrants from reaching Europe by land or sea, Reuters reports.

According to the senior official’s announcement, Turkish police, coast guard, and border security officials have been ordered to stand down.

The move, which Recep Erdogan has been threatening to take for a long time now, comes allegedly due to imminent wave of nearly 1 million Syrian migrants who’ve been displaced from Idlib.

Concerning the announcement, Ragio Soylu, a prominent Turkish journalist wrote on Twitter: “Land and sea crossings to Europe would be free to pass for the NEXT 72 HOURS and Turkey will open the borders immediately.”

Despite having made a deal with the European Union in 2016 to stop the flow of migrants from the Middle East into Europe, Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan and his top official have repeatedly threatened to “open the gates” and “flood” Europe with migrants.

In August of last year, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, “We are facing the biggest wave of migration in history. If we open the floodgates, no European government will be able to survive for more than six months. We advise them not to try our patience.”

Weeks later, Turkish President Recep Erdogan threatened Europe again, saying: “Give us logistical support and we can go build housing at 30 km (20 miles) depth in northern Syria. This way, we can provide them with humanitarian living conditions.”

“This either happens or otherwise we will have to open the gates.”

Turkey is currently hosting close to 3.6 million Syrian ‘refugees,’ many of whom have arrived since the height of the migrant crisis in 2016. If he were to let them all head to Europe unimpeded, it would make the 2015-2016 migrant crisis look like a walk in the park.

At which point does the UN official definition of genocide apply in Europe? How many more millions or perhaps billions can you squeeze into Europe? Should we move the entire planet into Europe? Yes why not, I forgot the evil white man stole the magic land of Europe which produces trees made out of gold and cash money and we’re so evil and demonic, we have them sexy white bitches all for ourselves and we don’t wanna share them with the blackest studs in the world because we are evil white demons….

At which point do we declare this an open war? At which point will we raise our swords and fight back?

Well at this point it is certain that Europe will simply just die out, only nationalists and evil demonic nazis will survive this but they will be outnumbered too and they won’t be able to fight back. Its over, we lost, survival of the fittest and it looks like we are unable to survive anymore.

Troops should be sent at those “gates” with orders to shoot everyone who dares to step foot but cucked Europe won’t do such a thing, instead the white man of Europe smiles when he sees white women on the streets holding hand with the invaders.

They keep telling themselves that “color doesn’t matter” allwhile blacks SPECIFICALLY TARGET to mix with their white women. If you put 2 women in front of them one of their own race and one white and ask them to choose, 100% they will ALL choose our white woman, but heyyyyyy color doesn’t matter!!!!!! We are our own problem. Its not so much those invaders being the problem but us oursevels, we are the problem. Unless we change our mentality, we will be doomed soon.

You still don’t get it????? Take a look at these pictures and maybe now you will get it:

Yes white man this is why you don’t have any sex anymore, these guys get the sex now, they get your hottest possible women, the hotter she is, the most likely she will become these jungle savage’s trophies.

When is the last time you slept with 3 beautiful women at the same time? You need to honestly ask yourself this question white man!

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.