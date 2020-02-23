Turkey Arrests Own Proxies Refusing To Fight Against Syrian Army In Idlib

southfront.org

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reports (source):

Turkish occupation forces arrested tens of its mercenary terrorists in Ras al-Ayn area in Hasaka northwestern countryside after they had attempted to flee towards Turkish lands fearing from engaging in clashes with the Syrian Arab Army in Idleb.

Local sources in Hasaka said that Turkish occupation forces closed border in front of its mercenary terrorists in Hasaka northern countryside after their attempts to flee from Ras al-Ayn city towards the Turkish lands, and arrested scores of them because they refused to fight in Idleb.

In the same context, Turkish occupation’s mercenaries abducted two women from Um al-Kief village in Tal Tamer area, and rustled 100 sheep from the village, local sources told SANA reporter.

The sources indicated that the terrorists continue to loot the citizens’ properties in the villages along the front lines with the Syrian Arab Army in the surroundings of Ras al-Ayn, as they demolished the mud houses in Um Eshbah village with the aim of stealing and selling wood and electrical wires.

