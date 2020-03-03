Turkey bombs Syrian military convoy in southern Idlib: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A Turkish drone carried out a series of powerful attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday, causing significant damage to the SAA’s equipment.

In one such attack, a Turkish drone was filmed bombing a Syrian military convoy in the southern Idlib city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

As shown in the video below, the Turkish drone locks in on the Syrian military convoy and then bombs them, resulting in a powerful explosion.

تم تدمير قافلة من الدبابات والعربات المدرعة التابعة للنظام بالكامل من قبل الطائرات بدون طيار التركية (بيراقتار) في معرة النعمان جنوب إدلب pic.twitter.com/R67C0bRK5P — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2020

