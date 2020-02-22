Turkey Deploys Leopard 2 Tanks On Border With Syria (Video)

southfront.org

On February 21, the Turkish Armed Forces deployed several Leopard 2A4 battle tanks in the southern province of Hatay on the border with Syria.

RT shared a video of the German-made battle tanks passing through Hatay on their carriers. The Russian network said that the battle tanks will likely be deployed later in the northwestern Syrian region of Greater Idlib.

Several recent reports by Syrian opposition sources claimed that Leopard battle tanks were deployed in Greater Idlib. However, only Turkish M60 Sabra MK II battle tanks were spotted in the Syrian region.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have destroyed at least five M60 Sabras of the Turkish Armed Forces in Greater Idlib, thus far. Four of the tanks were destroyed in the failed Turkish-led attack on the town of al-Nayrab two days ago.

The battle of al-Bab between Turkish-led forces and ISIS saw the first use of Leopard 2A4 battle tanks in Syria. Back then, the German tanks performed poorly, with Turkey losing at least 10 to anti-tank fire and suicide attacks.

Turkey may be planning to use Leopard tanks in a new attack on SAA positions in Greater Idlib. The Leopards will not likely give Turkish forces and their local proxies any advantage as they are not immune to heavy aerial bombs and artillery shells, which destroyed the Sabras near al-Nayrab.

