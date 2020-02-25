Turkey Doesn’t Supply Militants With Equipment, They Just “Jump In”

southfront.org

Around midnight on February 24th, the Turkish army moved even more convoys into Idlib, to reinforce the “moderate opposition” it backs, as well as its own troops.

If I’m not wrong there wasn’t one day #Turkey hasn’t send a convoy of reinforcements since Turkey has begun to reinforce #Idlib. This night another one composing of armored vehicles, tanks, excavators and supplies entered Idlib. pic.twitter.com/oWUVAFwcEv — Ömer Özkizilcik (@OmerOzkizilcik) February 24, 2020

Ömer Özkizilcik, is an expert at the Security Department at the SETA Foundation, a think-tank based in Ankara, Turkey.

According to him, Turkish artillery also struck the Syrian Arab Army behind the frontlines, and have completely recaptured al-Nayrab.

For the first time since the outbreak of the war, the #Assad regime is being hit behind the frontlines.#Turkish artillery have destroyed one regime weapon depot & one reinforcements convoy. This is a significant military change the regime doesn’t know how to deal with. — Ömer Özkizilcik (@OmerOzkizilcik) February 24, 2020

As it has become customary by the Turkish information network, no visual evidence of any sort accompanies the claims.

The re-entry of “moderate opposition” into al-Nayrab was, in fact, accompanied by a video, but it forgot to mention that the entire opposition’s defense collapsed in Southern Idlib, when al-Nayrab was attacked.

He also revealed how equipment and weapons end up in the hands of al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members), in the face of Turkey and so-called moderate rebels: they “jump in.”

#Türkey #Idlib How does @OmerOzkizilcik, “journalist” for Turkish state broadcaster #TRT, explain why internationally outlawed #terror group HTS (Al-Qaeda) attacks Syrian Army in vehicles of Turkish army? Erdogan doesn’t support Al-Qaeda,but casually “HTS fighters #jump in”🤣🙈 pic.twitter.com/777KURGMbR — TheEqualizer (@ColoniumKoeln) February 24, 2020

Turkey entirely refuses to acknowledge the presence of actual militants in Idlib, now, it turns out that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters just “jump in” to the heavy armored vehicles and arm themselves to fight against the Syrian Arab Army.

One would presume that the vehicle was just left unattended in their vicinity and they simply took the chance to grab it and start fighting against the enemy. The same enemy that, surely out of pure coincidence, Turkey and the “moderate opposition” are fighting against.

People who followed me for a time will know how much I favored the eradication HTS from Idlib BUT this won’t be possible until the attacks by the regime and Russia stop. If the regime takes control of all of Idlib, extremists in Idlib will only spread to the next generation. — Ömer Özkizilcik (@OmerOzkizilcik) February 24, 2020

Eradicating Hayat Tahrir al-Sham won’t be possible until the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive is stopped, so might as well work with them and equip them. Surely, Turkey has got an agreement with the militants, so after the fighting is done, they will just give up their weapons, roll over and die.

Furthermore, having forgotten that HTS simply “jump in” and fight the SAA, it then turned out that “all groups fight together” in some sort of “moderate opposition” solidarity.

He also admitted that HTS’ media wing is faster in advertising the new equipment they the “moderate opposition” received.

