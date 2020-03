This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar, said that his country has “no intention to confront Russia,” speaking at a meeting in Ankara on Sunday.

“We have no intention or purpose to confront Russia, and our sole intention here is to stop the [Syrian] regime from slaughtering and thus stopping radicalisation and migration,” he stressed.

Akar also mentioned the recent successes of Turkey’s new Spring Shield Operation that was launched in Syria following deaths of dozens of Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province earlier this week.

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Syrian Army captures more ground in southeast Idlib as offensive intensifies

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkey-has-no-intention-to-confront-russia-in-syria-mod/