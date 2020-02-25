Turkey Is Paying Its Hope For Geopolitical Victories In Blood

southfront.org

On February 25th, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that two Turkish soldiers had died in Libya.

Erdoğan did not say when the soldiers were martyred. The Turkish president also acknowledged an unspecified number of troops had been martyred in Libya.

He didn’t mention the Russian mercenaries he and his government have claimed are operating in Libya, but it is possible that this is yet to happen.

“We will try to draw up our roadmap by negotiating with Russia at the highest level,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters ahead of an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Turkey is working closely with Russia to resolve issues in both Idlib and Libya, he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish media continue reports aimed against the Libyan National Army and its commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In a justification for its own military support of the Government of National Accord (GNA), it repeated a report by the GNA’s center for “Operation Volcano of Rage” that claimed 100 flights have transferred almost 6,200 tons of weapons from the UAE to Haftar since January 12th.

The planes carrying the weapons took off from Suweihan Air Base in the UAE and Assab airbase in Eritrea, the statement said.

Arms shipments to Libya violate UN Security Council resolution 1970, which bans weapon exports to the country. Despite even citing the resolution, Turkey also exports weapons in support of Tripoli.

In an apparent attempt to get some more support, the GNA interior minister Fathi Bashagha said that the UN-backed government would greenlight US military bases in the country if it wished to establish them.

Bashagha said Russia was in war-weary Libya for its strategic interests in Africa, not to help Haftar.

This also seems as an apparent attempt to receive some support from the US, as it appears unlikely that any tangible support would come to Ankara in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a Russian delegation would visit Turkey in the coming days to discuss Idlib, and that Ankara was unhappy over Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan said Turkey is aware of Russia’s strong assistance to the Syrian Arab Army, including air support, despite the Russian side’s denials.

On the threats and crises over the Idlib issue, Erdogan said Turkey must solve the crisis there at once.

“The country most affected by the Syrian crisis is Turkey, due to our 911-kilometer [566-mile] shared border,” he said.

Currently, in both Libya and Idlib, Turkey appears to be having little success, but big ambitions, reinforced by claims of success, which are accompanied by loud proclamations, but little actual evidence.

