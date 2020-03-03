Turkey Shot Down Third Syrian Warplane Over Idlib

On March 3, Turkey shot down a L-39 warplane of the Syrian Air Force over the Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

The statement followed a series of reports by pro-Turkish sources that a Sytrian fighter jet bombing al-Qaeda members moderate rebels in the region was targeted by Turkish forces. The warplane reportedly crashed somewhere near Maarat al-Numan (the government-controlled area).

According to pro-government sources, the pilot safely ejected. This still has to be confirmed.

The downed L-39 became the third Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces over Idlib in the recent days. On March 1, the Turkish Armed Forces shot down 2 Su-24 jets of the Syrian Air Force.

The Turkish leadership is apparently very sad that its army and al-Qaeda proxies failed to keep control over the strategic town of Saraqib on the M5 highway and is now trying to turn the tide of the ongoing conflict into own favour.

