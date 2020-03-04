Turkey strikes Syrian military’s air defense system in Idlib: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – A new video was released on Tuesday that showed a Turkish drone targeting the Syrian military’s Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

In the video released on Tuesday, a Turkish drone can be seen zeroing in on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Pantsir-S1 (SA-22) air defense system near the city of Saraqib before destroying it.

Footage of the Syrian Government Pantsir S1 (SA-22) air defense system that was destroyed by Turkish armed UAV around Saraqib earlier tonight. Radar on Pantsir was active. pic.twitter.com/vbfikctA8x — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) March 3, 2020

This is the second video released by the Turkish media that shows an armed drone bombing a Russian-supplied Pantsir-S1 system in the Idlib Governorate.

While this is visually the second air defense system destroyed, Turkey alleges that they have destroyed many more during their wide-scale assault on the Syrian military’s positions in northwestern Syria.

