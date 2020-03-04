Turkey strikes Syrian military’s air defense system in Idlib: video

This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

Medium G9nk784fdpsy7vvf

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – A new video was released on Tuesday that showed a Turkish drone targeting the Syrian military’s Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

In the video released on Tuesday, a Turkish drone can be seen zeroing in on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Pantsir-S1 (SA-22) air defense system near the city of Saraqib before destroying it.

This is the second video released by the Turkish media that shows an armed drone bombing a Russian-supplied Pantsir-S1 system in the Idlib Governorate.

While this is visually the second air defense system destroyed, Turkey alleges that they have destroyed many more during their wide-scale assault on the Syrian military’s positions in northwestern Syria.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ  Syrian Army captures new sector in western Aleppo as they approach Mansoura

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkey-strikes-syrian-militarys-air-defense-system-in-idlib-video/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments