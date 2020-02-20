southfront.org

Donate

The Turkish military have supplied the remaining militants in the so-called Greater Idlib region in northwest Syria with U.S.-made M114 heavy howitzers.

On February 20, the General Media Center released a video showing Turkish-backed militants firing an M114 howitzer during the recent failed attack on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in the town of al-Nayrab in southern Idlib.

[embedded content]

The M114 is a 155 mm towed howitzer that entered service in the early 40s. The heavy howitzer has a range of more than 14 km and can fire up to four rounds per minute.

During the attack on al-Nayrab, the militants also used several U.S.-made M113 and Turkish-made ACV-15 armored personnel carriers (APCs). These vehicles were clearly taken from the Turkish Armed Forces depots.

The army repelled the attack on al-Nayrab within a few hours. Su-24 warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) provided the army with close air support, destroying twelve vehicles of different types.

Turkey’s ever increasing support for the militants in Greater Idlib has escalated the situation in the region. However, this support has failed to inflict any real damage on the SAA and its allies.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkey-supplied-its-proxies-in-greater-idlib-with-u-s-made-heavy-howitzers-video/