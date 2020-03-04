Turkey To Deploy Domestic HISAR-A/O Air Defense Systems To Idlib

southfront.org

Turkey is to deploy domestically developed low and medium-altitude air defense systems in Syria, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir was cited by Daily Sabah.

Due to the escalating clashes in Idlib, the HİSAR-A low-altitude air defense missile system will be deployed on the ground in Syria in approximately a week from March 3rd.

The HİSAR-O medium-altitude air defense systems will also be deployed sometime “soon,” Demir said.

The defense systems were jointly developed by leading defense contractors ASELSAN and ROKETSAN, under the coordination of the SSB.

The new propaganda that’s included in Turkish media now includes Iranian-backed “militias” that fight on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces:

“The systems will be on the battlefield as part of Operation Spring Shield, launched early Sunday in northwestern Syria’s Idlib. It targets Bashar Assad regime forces and Iranian-backed militia in a retaliatory move against the brutal regime attack that killed 34 Turkish soldiers and injured dozens of others in the de-escalation zone on Feb. 27.”

All of the Turkish reports miss to admit that these soldiers were embedded in the al-Qaeda affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham who were fighting the Syrian Arab Army at the time.

Currently, the Korkut low-altitude air defense system is active on the ground, Demir told broadcaster CNN Türk, adding that the deployment of the HİSAR family of systems will add a new level to Turkey’s air defense capabilities.

The more active party carrying out airstrikes on militants in Idlib is the Russian air force, so it remains in question if Ankara would down any Russian fighter jets.

Turkey is requesting the US-made Patriot missile defense battery, but it is yet unknown and somewhat unlikely that it would receive it to place it either in Syria, or on the Syria-Turkish border.

Korkut was also domestically developed by ASELSAN and has the capability of firing 1,100 rounds per minute, and it can destroy rockets some 4 kilometers away before they hit the ground in cases where they are not detected by military drones.

Turkey is currently primarily retaliating by drone strikes.

Coordinated retaliatory strikes by swarms of armed locally made drones, namely the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) ANKA-S, and the Bayraktar TB2 developed by the Baykar Makina, and reportedly caused significant damage to the Syrian Arab Army’s forces.

Turkey’s domestically developed electronic warfare systems, such as the Koral Electronic Support (ES) and Electronic Attack (EA) System, are also active on the ground, steadily assisting the drone operations.

A video clip from video footage that was released by Turkey on social media showed a domestically developed ANKA-S armed drone striking an apparently active Russian-made Pantsir S-1 air defense system deployed inside Idlib.

The clip shows a Pantsir S-1 mounted on its eight-wheel-drive truck sitting placidly as the MAM-L smart ammunition projectile, developed by ROKETSAN and fired from ANKA, barrels toward it. The apparently active system failed to detect the incoming missile, possibly because of the signal jamming going on in the area.

#BREAKING

Footage of the #Pantsir #S1 (SA-22) air defense system that was shot down by Turkish armed #UAVs in #Seraqip on the night of 03MAR2020 while its radar was active. Thermal camera traces on the side of the battery indicate the system was engaging against Turkish aircraft. pic.twitter.com/jqICENIEYV — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2020

Currently, Turkey claims that it has “neutralized” 2,557 regime forces, also destroying 135 tanks, more than 40 armored vehicles, 45 cannons, 44 multiple rocket launchers, 12 anti-tanks, 29 anti-aircraft weapons, one drone, eight helicopters, nine ammunition depots and seven ammunition ramps.

It has footage to prove a fraction of these claims.

