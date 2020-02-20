Turkey Tries to Down Russian Su-24 with US Missiles

VeteransToday

The video above shows a Russian airplane dodging two Raytheon Stinger FM 62 missiles fired from a Turkish “observation post” in Southern Idlib province in Syria. The Turkish base is in the town of Qminas.

This is perhaps the largest Turkish base inside Syria and was involved in supporting the al Qaeda led attack on Syrian troops today. The Russian aircraft was supporting Syrian forces against al Qaeda terrorists and embedded Turkish commandos.

Senior Editor , VT Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a disabled veteran and has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades. Gordon is an accredited diplomat and is generally accepted as one of the top global intelligence specialists. He manages the world’s largest private intelligence organization and regularly consults with governments challenged by security issues. Duff has traveled extensively, is published around the world and is a regular guest on TV and radio in more than “several” countries. He is also a trained chef, wine enthusiast, avid motorcyclist and gunsmith specializing in historical weapons and restoration. Business experience and interests are in energy and defense technology. Gordon’s Archives – 2008-2014

DISCLOSURES: All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. About VT – Read Full Policy Notice – Comment Policy

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/20/turkey-tries-to-down-russian-su-24-with-us-missile/