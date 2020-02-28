Turkish aircraft, artillery hit over 200 Syrian army targets in Idlib

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Turkish aircraft, UAVs and artillery have hit over 200 targets of the Syrian army in Syria’s Idlib, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

“Over 200 targets and facilities of [the Syrian] regime came under intense strikes from combat planes, UAVs and artillery. Five helicopters, 23 tanks and ten armored fighting vehicles were destroyed,” the minister was quoted by NTV television as saying. He also added that 23 pieces of artillery equipment and two air defense systems were destroyed.

“As many as 309 military of the Syrian army were neutralized,” Hulusi Akar stated, adding that Turkey continued strikes in Idlib “in accordance with the worked out plan.”

The minister reiterated that the decision on massive strikes on Syrian forces was made after the death of 33 Turkish military in Idlib. “This attack came despite the fact that the location of our troops [in Idlib] had been coordinated in advance with the Russian Federation. Strikes [on Turkish soldiers] continued despite our warnings. An ambulance car came under attack. Besides, I want to note that there were no armed groups whatsoever during the attack in the area where our force were located,” he stressed.