BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force targeted a meeting between Syrian military officers and Hezbollah personnel in the Aleppo countryside on Friday morning.

According to a Syrian Army source, the meeting was held between the Syrian Republican Guard and Hezbollah personnel inside the town of Zerbeh, which was captured by the SAA earlier this month.

The source said several Syrian officers were killed at the meeting, along with some Hezbollah personnel.

No further details were released regarding the strike.

On Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Turkish military carried out dozens of attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces, targeting their positions from western Aleppo to eastern Idlib.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkish-airstrike-hits-syrian-military-hezbollah-positions-in-aleppo/