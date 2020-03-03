Turkish Army should put “a sack over” Assad’s head and “deal final blow”: Erdogan’s ally

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – An ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a recent statement that if diplomacy fails with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad than the Turkish Armed Forces should head to Damascus and put an end to the government.

“If politics and diplomacy fail, the Turkish army should go to Damascus in no time, put a sack over the cruel and monstrous Assad’s head and deal the final blow to the bloody and filthy regime,” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli said on March 3rd to members of his political party, as quoted by Duvar News.

The ardent ally of Erdogan further said that Russia should not test Turkey in Syria, while claiming Iran and Russia are illegitimately inside the Levantine nation.

“Russian jets were among regime jets and they spread death. Who are they [Russia] trying to deceive? What are they talking about? What is [Russian President Vladimir] Putin trying to arrive at?” Bahçeli said, adding that Russia can’t be trusted.

He said Russia should compensate the families of all the soldiers killed during the attack on February 27th.

“Russia should review its tyrannical policies,” he said, adding that Moscow should support Turkey in forming an 18-21-mile security zone along the Syrian border.

This is not the first time that the Turkish politician has made provocative statements, as Moscow previously warned Ankara about similar comments made in the past.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkish-army-should-put-a-sack-over-assads-head-and-deal-final-blow-erdogans-ally/