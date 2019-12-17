Turkish-backed fighters destroy alleged YPG headquarters in northern Aleppo: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A new video was released this past weekend that showed the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) allegedly destroying the headquarters of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Aleppo.

According to the video, the SNA targeted and destroyed the YPG’s HQ inside the village of Maranez, which is located west of the Turkish base near the militant stronghold of ‘Azaz.

The report added that at least ten YPG fighters were killed as a result of this attack.

Bombardımana ait görüntüler. En az 10 PKK’lı teröristin öldüğü bildirildi https://t.co/gpu0KaYEl7 pic.twitter.com/Fr9WZuoNnp — Ali Ç. (@42ali421453) December 14, 2019

