Turkish-backed Forces Cut Off Drinking Water Supplies To Hasakah

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reports (source):

For the 3rd consecutive days, mercenaries of the Turkish occupation continue to cut off drinking water in Hasaka city, Tel Tamer and the surroundings of residential neighborhoods after they stopped pumping water from Alouk water station and expelled workers from it.

Speaking to SANA’s reporter, Director General of the Water Establishment in Hasaka Mahmoud al-Akla said that the directorate is currently providing drinking water to the neighborhoods from Nafashah and Tel Barak wells.

He pointed out that diligent efforts are being exerted to resume pumping water from Alouk water station as fast as possible.

Al-Akla indicated that Alouk water station provides drinking water to about 600,000 people in Hasaka area, and the near residential neighborhoods, towards al-Hima station west of Hasaka.

Turkish occupation forces and its mercenaries have attacked Alouk station many times which led to cutting off drinking water from Hasaka city.

