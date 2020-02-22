Turkish-backed militant calls mother of fallen Syrian soldier to tell her he’s been beheaded: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed militant called the mother of a fallen Syrian soldier this week to inform that he’s been beheaded.

The militant, who spent callously called the soldier’s mother, told her that he beheaded him in what is believed to be eastern Idlib on Thursday.

In the past, the jihadist rebels have done something similar, especially during their 2015 Idlib offensive.

