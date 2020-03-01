Turkish-Backed Militants Advance In Southern Idlib, Despite Fierce Resistance By Syrian Army (Photos)

southfront.org

On March 1, al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) advanced in southern Idlib with direct support from the Turkish military.

According to several opposition sources, Turkish-backed militants captured the towns of Sufuhon, Fatterah, Kawkabeh, Hizareen, Fleifel, Kafr Mous, al-Dar al-Kabera from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

SAA troops showed fierce resistance. However, the intense strikes by the Turkish artillery and combat drones played in favor of the militants, who were also well-armed.

Earlier today, Turkish support for Greater Idlib militants, including those affiliated with al-Qaeda factions, reached a new level when Ankara publicly announced the launch of Operation Spring Shield in the Syrian region.

The SAA’s newly-established positions in the southern Idlib countryside appear to be on the brink of complete collapse. The situation there will not likely improve due to the lack of any decisive action by Damascus and its allies.

