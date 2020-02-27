Turkish-backed militants announce capture of Saraqib in east Idlib

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have announced the capture of Saraqib in eastern Idlib after a three-day-long battle with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to the Turkish-backed militants from the National Liberation Front (NLF), their forces took hold of Saraqib after overnight clashes; they would later raise the flag over what looks like the western outskirts of the city.

In contrast, the Russian military has denied these reports, adding that the city remains firmly under the control of the Syrian Arab Army.

Al-Masdar has reached out to a field source from the Syrian military, who confirmed that the NLF and their jihadist allies – Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) – entered the western part of the city this morning and now control many areas.

The source said the Syrian Army is countering with artillery and airstrikes, but the city itself is nearly out of the control of the government.

This latest advance by the NLF and their allies comes a few weeks after the Syrian Arab Army and their allies seized Saraqib during a large-scale push across eastern Idlib.

