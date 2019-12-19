Turkish-backed Militants Are Looting Ain Issa Silos, Smuggling Grains To Turkey – Report

southfront.org

Militants of the Syrian National Army (SNA) are looting the Shergirat silos in northern Raqqa and smuggling the grains to Turkey, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on December 19.

According to the pro-opposition UK-based monitoring group, the Turkish Armed Forces are facilitating the shipping of the looted grains.

“Today’s morning, new quantities of grains were transported to Turkey, escorted by Turkish [military] vehicles,” the SHOR’s report reads.

The SOHR’s report was not a surprise. Last month, Russian sources revealed that Turkish-backed militants are looting several silos and grains depots in northeast Syria under the eyes of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Shergirat silos are located a few kilometers to the east of the key town of Ain Issa, where a Russian military base is located.

Russia’s RusVesna.SU released aerial images revealing that the Turkish military had turned the silos into a military base, likely to observe the M4 highway which links al-Hasakah with Raqqa and Aleppo.



