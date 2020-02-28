Turkish-Backed Militants Attack Syrian Troops In Southern Idlib With Guided Missiles (Videos, Photos)

southfront.org

The National Front for Liberation (NFL) announced on February 28 that its militants had carried out a series of anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) strikes on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in southern Idlib.

The Turkish-backed group shared videos showing its militants targeting a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), an ATGM launcher and a fortified position of the army near the town of Dadik and Saraqbi city.

Meanwhile, al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) shared photos of its militants destroying a T-72 battle tank of the SAA near Dadik with an ATGM.

In the last two weeks, the SAA lost dozens of vehicles in southern Idlib. While some were taken out by militants ATGM strikes, most of them were targeted by Turkish combat drones. Other vehicles were captured by the militants.

Turkey’s support for HTS and the NFL appears to be making a real difference in southern Idlib, slowing down the SAAs operations in the region.

