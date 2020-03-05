Turkish-backed militants attempt to capture strategic city of Saraqib

almasdarnews.com

Turkish-backed rebels mobilize near Mount Barsaya (Photo credit: Reuters/Khalil Ashawi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have launched a new attack this evening to retake the strategic city of Saraqib in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field source in eastern Idlib, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), backed by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), launched an attack this evening on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions west of Saraqib.

The source said the militants are currently attempting to advance back into Saraqib, but have so far been repelled by the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the militants will likely try to capture as many areas as possible before it is implemented at Midnight this evening.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army retook Saraqib from the Turkish-backed militants, along with several areas to the west of this strategic city in the eastern countryside of Idlib.

