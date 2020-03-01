Turkish-backed militants capture town in southwest Idlib

almasdarnews.com

Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants and their allied jihadists have captured a new town in southwestern Idlib after announcing the start of “Operation Spring Shield”, an offensive geared at driving the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) back to the Sochi lines.

According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Turkish-backed militants and their allies managed to capture the town of Al-Amiqiyah, which is located just north of the Jabal Shashabo area.

However, the source confirmed to Al-Masdar that while Al-Amiqiyah was captured this afternoon, all reports about militants seizing Hazarin, Sufahan, and Fattirah are false; they are still under the Syrian Arab Army’s control.

Furthermore, the Russian Air Force is conducting several raids over the southwestern region of Idlib, as they look to forestall the militant attacks around Jabal Al-Zawiya.

The Turkish-backed militants have been on the offensive for over 72 hours now, as they continue their quest to retake the areas they have lost to the Syrian Armed Forces.

