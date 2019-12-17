Turkish-backed militants claim they killed and wounded Russian soldiers in Aleppo

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – 6:50 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants in the Aleppo Governorate alleged on Tuesday that they killed and wounded a number of Russian military personnel in the Aleppo Governorate the night before.

According to the statement released by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), their troops killed the Russian military personnel along the Khalsah axis in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

However, despite these claims, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said it was highly doubtful that this happened or that they would know because the Turkish-backed militants only shelled their positions in southern Aleppo.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defense usually announces their casualties; they have not commented on these claims from the Turkish-backed militants.

On Monday evening, the Turkish-backed militants, along with their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, heavily shelled the city of Aleppo and towns of Al-Zahra’a and Nubl; this prompted a fierce response from the Syrian military, who responded with artillery and missile strikes.

