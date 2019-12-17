southfront.org

Donate

On December 16, the Turkish-backed coalition of militant groups, the National Front for Liberation, claimed that its members had killed and wounded a number of Russian Speial Forces operators in the area of Khalsa in the southern countryside of Aleppo city.

The group provided no visual evidence to confirm these claims. Therefore, this statement was likely an ordinary example of pro-militant propaganda that so popular in mainstream media outlets. Militant groups surrounded in Greater Idlib are making every possible effort to demonstrate that they are a capable and powerful force that can repel attacks by “evil Russians”. In recent months, reports claiming that “rebels” repelled another attack by Russian Special Forces became especially popular in pro-militant media outlets.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkish-backed-militants-claim-they-killed-wounded-several-russian-special-forces-operators-in-southern-aleppo/