Turkish-backed militants launch major counter-offensive to retake Saraqib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have launched a major counter-offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, as they attempt to retake the strategic city of Saraqib from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Led by the National Liberation Front (NLF), the Turkish-backed militants began their counter-offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the western countryside of Saraqib.

According to a military source near the city, the Syrian Arab Army was able to fend off the first wave of the militant attack, following an intense battle in western Saraqib.

The source said the second wave of the militant assault has been launched, but thus far, the National Liberation Front and their jihadist allies have been unable to breach any of the Syrian Army’s positions.

The Syrian Arab Army recaptured the strategic city of Saraqib on Monday after a short battle with the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies.

Since then, they have retaken more sites around Saraqib, including a number of towns and villages west of the city.

