Turkish-backed militants launch new attack in eastern Idlib

Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – For the second time in a week, the Turkish-backed militants launched an attack to capture the key town of Nayrab in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Backed by the Turkish military, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies began their attack on Monday by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses west of Nayrab.

According to preliminary reports from this front, the Turkish military is shelling the Syrian Army’s defenses around Nayrab, prompting the latter to respond with their own barrage of artillery in eastern Idlib.

No advances have been reported thus far.

This latest militant attack comes just days after the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Army killed over 100 of their combatants at the Nayrab front in eastern Idlib.

