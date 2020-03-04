Turkish-backed militants launch surprise operation in western Aleppo

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a surprise attack in western Aleppo on Wednesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of Sheikh Aqil.

According to a report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in western Aleppo, catching the SAA troops off guard.

The report said the Turkish-backed militants have advanced in western Aleppo, but intense clashes are still ongoing between the latter and the Syrian Arab Army.

This new attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes just hours after they failed to retake the strategic city of Saraqib and its surroundings.

