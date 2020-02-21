Turkish-backed militants make another push to capture east Idlib town

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched another attack in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, as their forces attempted to capture the town of Nayrab near Saraqib.

According to the latest report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the farms adjacent to Nayrab.

The Turkish-backed militants and jihadist rebels are currently trying to capture these farms before attempting to retake Nayrab from the Syrian Army and their allies.

The Syrian Arab Army captured Nayrab during their Saraqib operation; it has since been the scene of intense clashes between their forces and the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

The Turkish-backed militants are attempting to capture Nayrab in order to position themselves to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at Saraqib.

