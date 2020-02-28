Turkish-Backed Militants Seized Several Battle Tanks, Armored Vehicles Around Saraqib (Photos)

southfront.org

Turkish-backed militants captured several battle tanks and armored vehicles in their successful attack on Saraqib city and its vicinity in southern Idlib.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the ground assault on the city, shared on February 27 and 28 several photos showing some of the seized vehicles, which included:

A T-90A battle tank;

Three T-72 battle tanks, one of them up armored;

A T-55 battle tank;

Three BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs);

Turkish-backed militants also captured weapons and ammunition, including a Metis-M anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launcher and a Konkurs ATGM launcher.

HTS and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) captured Saraqib early on February 27 with direct support from Turkey. The Turkish Armed Forces provided the militants with armament as well as fire support from the ground and even the air.

SAA troops in Saraqib were badly organized and apparently lacked the will to fight due to low morale. Field officers also made a series of poor decisions and failed to take advantage of the heavy fire support available for them.

Now, the SAA is reportedly preparing a large-scale attack to recapture Saraqib and secure its vicinity. The attack could begin within a few days, if not hours.

