Turkish-Backed Militants Showcase Heavy Weapons, Equipment Seized From Syrian Army In Nayrab (Photos)

On February 25, Turkish-backed militants showcased heavy weapons and equipment which had been seized from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in in the town of al-Nayrab.

Both al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL), which led the attack on al-Nayrab late on February 24, shared photos of the seized weapons and equipment. The attack was backed by Turkey, that provided armament and fire support.

The weapons and equipment seized by the militants included:

A T-62 and a T-55 battle tanks;

Four BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs);

A ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled, radar guided anti-aircraft weapon system (SPAAG);

A GAZ-3308 4×4 utility truck;

A ZSU-23-2 23 mm anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannon mounted on a GAZ-3308 truck;

Two bulldozers;

Five Konkurs and a single Metis-M anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) failed to hold onto its positions in al-Nayrab in southern Idlib due to poor coordination between its forces there. The army’s elite units were also far away, advancing in the Arba’een Mount.

The militants’ first attempt to capture al-Nayrab, earlier this month, ended up with them and their Turkish backers sustaining catastrophic losses.

The army will likely push to recapture al-Nayrab once it complete its ongoing operation in the Arab’een Mount, Shashabo Mount and the al-Ghab Plains. This could happen within a few days.

