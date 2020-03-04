Turkish-backed militants suffer heavy losses in failed Saraqib offensive

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants suffered heavy losses during their failed attempt to capture the strategic city of Saraqib, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the source, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) suffered heavy casualties while storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions west of Saraqib.

The source added that the militants were forced to withdraw west after the first wave of their assault; they have since launched another failed assault at the western outskirts of Saraqib.

Several reports from this front claim that the Turkish military is also backing their allied militants, but they are limited due to the presence of Russian police inside the city.

It appears the Turkish-backed militants are trying to capture as much ground as they can before the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

