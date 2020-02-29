Turkish-backed militants torture captured Syrian soldier in Idlib

Turkish-backed militants near Mount Barsaya (Courtesy: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militant group was filmed this week torturing a captured Syrian soldier in the Idlib Governorate.

Based on footage released by the militants themselves, the Faylaq Al-Sham captured the Syrian soldier and began recording their abuse of the unarmed man.

Not long after the first video released, another one was released showing a Faylaq Al-Sham fighter, who was identified as Fadi Al-Sultan of Al-Tah, repeatedly hitting the soldier in a vehicle.

While some accounts claim the soldier was later executed, it has not been confirmed.

