Turkish combat UAV brought down in Idlib zone on Tuesday — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 27./TASS/. A Turkish unmanned areal vehicle (UAV) Anka was brought down by Syrian air defense systems in the Idlib zone on February 25, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides reported on Thursday.

A multi-purpose combat UAV of the Turkish Armed Forces “entered the Syrian airspace at 8:15am Moscow time on February 25, violating the state border,” chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev told a briefing.

Zhuravelev noted that at 8:50am Moscow time, Syria’s air defense systems destroyed the drone “as it was preparing to deliver a strike on positions of the government troops in the area of Maarzaf.”

He added that ceasefire violations persist in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As many as 28 shelling episodes have been reported over the past 24 hours in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.

from https://tass.com/world/1124651