Turkish Complains About ‘Opressed Idlib Moderate Rebels’ Found No Understanding In Moscow

TASS reports (source):

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that Russia is seriously concerned over extremists’ aggressive actions in Syria’s Idlib governorate, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

“The focus was again made on the current situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Vladimir Putin expressed serious concern over ongoing aggressive actions of extremist groups,” the press service stated. “The two presidents stressed the necessity of unconditional commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Kremlin added.

The two leaders agreed to invigorate inter-ministerial consultations on Syria’s Idlib to reduce tensions in this region, the Kremlin press service commented.

“The Russian and Turkish presidents agreed to invigorate bilateral inter-ministerial consultations on Idlib to reduce tensions, insure the ceasefire and neutralize the terrorist threat. They agreed that active contacts between the defense ministries would be continued,” the Kremlin concluded.

The telephone call was initiated by the Turkish side.

