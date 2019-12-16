Turkish coroners say White Helmets founder died from fall

ANKARA, December 16. /TASS/. Turkish coroners have established that the White Helmets founder, James Le Mesurier, found dead in Istanbul in November, fell to his death, Turkey’s TRT TV channel reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster’s information, no DNA belonging to another person was found on site.

On November 11, the body of 48-year-old Le Mesurier was discovered on an Istanbul street, not far from his home. According to preliminary police data, he committed suicide.

The White Helmets organization was established in Syria in 2014. It gained notoriety for uploading controversial photos and videos to the Internet on the destruction and casualties from alleged attacks by Damascus and its allies. The organization has been repeatedly accused of concocting fake news and staged incidents.

from https://tass.com/world/1099983