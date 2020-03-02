Turkish Defense Minister Claims 2,557 Syrian Soldiers Were Killed Or Injured In Greater Idlib

southfront.org

Donate

On March 2, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar came with a new group of claims on results of its Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Greater Idlib. No surprise, Akar said no word about the withdrawal of Turkish-led forces from Saraqib, but revealed some large numbers of the supposed casualties of the Syrian Army.

According to the Defense Minister, since the start of the operation, Turkish forces had destroyed 2 warplanes, 2 drones, 8 helicopters, 135 battle tanks, 77 armoured vehicles, 8 weapon depots, 102 artillery pieces and anti-tank weapons, 5 air defense systems belonging to the Syrian military and neutralized 2,557 Syrian soldiers.

Ammunition trucks belonging to the #Regime hiding under a building approximately 20 km north of #Seraqib were destroyed by the #TAF. The explosions in the building continued for hours. pic.twitter.com/tzqbp8Py39 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2020

It’s interesting to note that just on March 1 the number of ‘neutralized’ Syrian soldiers claimed by Akar was approximately 2,200. Therefore, if one believes into Turkish claims, over 350 Syrian soldiers were killed, injured or captured by the Turkish military during the last 24 hours. This looks hardly possible. Nonetheless, this does not stop Turkish media outlets from spreading these claims as confirmed facts.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkish-defense-minister-claims-2557-syrian-soldiers-were-killed-or-injured-in-greater-idlib/