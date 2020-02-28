Turkish Defense Minister Claims ‘309 Regime Troops’ Were Neutralized In Response To Idlib Strikes

southfront.org

On February 28, Turkish Defense Minister Sule Akar claimed claimed that Turkish artillery and unmanned combat aerial vehicles had hit over 200 ‘regime targets’ in the Syrian province of Idlib.

According to Akar, the strikes neutralized 309 ‘regime troops’, destroyed 5 helicopters, 23 battle tanks, 23 guns and howitzers, a BUK-M1 air defense system and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system. The defense minister said that the strikes were conducted in response to ‘agression’ by the Syrian regime in Idlib province. Last night, at least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syrian (and supposedly Russian) strikes on positions of al-Qaeda-linked groups in eastern Idlib.

He also claimed that Russia knew in advance about the location of Turkish troops killed in Idlib. Earlier, the Russian side said that Turkish forces were shelled because they were alongside “terrorists” (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other al-Qaeda-linked groups). Russia also said that Turkey had provided no data about location of their troops in the area.

So, Turkey invaded Syria, deployed its own troops alongside al-Qaeda members and is now complaining that its troops were shelled. Something in this version looks wrong.

