Turkish drone strike destroys Syrian Army’s air defense system: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Turkish military carried out a large-scale attack on the Syrian Armed Forces’ positions in the Idlib, Latakia, and Aleppo governorates this weekend, causing significant damage to the army’s equipment and the death of a number of personnel.

The Turkish military released footage Friday of their attack on the Syrian Army’s positions, showing their drones hitting armored and technical vehicles, along with installations and air defense equipment.

In one such video, the Turkish military’s drone can be seen striking the Syrian Army’s Pantsir S-1 air defense system (video below), which was supplied to Syria by the Russian Armed Forces.

Footage of a Turkish drone strike in #Syria shows it destroying a Syrian regime, Russia-made Pantsir S-1 air defence system.pic.twitter.com/TwEv3W1EZZ — Sara Firth (@Sara__Firth) February 29, 2020

