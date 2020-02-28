Turkish Drone Strikes Inflict Catastrophic Losses On Syrian Army (Videos)

southfront.org

On February 28, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense released a 14-minute video of dozens of drone strikes on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops and equipment.

While the beginning of the video shows strikes which were carried out over the last few days, the last part includes footage of dozens of strikes which were conducted within the last 24 hours.

The Turkish strikes destroyed dozens of battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), rocket launchers, howitzers, truck-mounted machine guns and trucks.

One of the Turkish strikes also destroyed what appears to be a Pantsir-S1 air-defense system of the Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces (SyAADF). Ankara had claimed that a system of this type was destroyed along with a BUK medium-range air-defense system.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, 8 battle tanks, 4 IFVs, 5 howitzers and 2 rocket launchers of the SAA were destroyed in the last 24 hours.

The strikes were most likely carried out by Turkish-made ANKA-S and Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UCAVs).

The intense Turkish strikes begin after a series of Syrian airstrikes on southern Idlib which claimed the lives of 33 Turkish service members and injured dozens others.

The SAA’s catastrophic losses will likely allow Turkish-backed militants, including al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), to conduct more offensive operations in Greater Idlib.

