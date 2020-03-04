Turkish Forces Are On ‘Tactical Retreat’. Syrians Recapture More Areas In Eastern And Southern Idlib This post was originally published on this site from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvEqX5JXmzw Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Parasite: Hidden Grammar and Historical Ideology in Plain View » Russian Forces Seized Toxic Chemicals From Turkish-Backed Militants Near Syria’s Saraqib – Report Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.