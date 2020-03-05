Turkish Forces Establish New “Observation Post” In Western Aleppo

southfront.org

On March 5, the Turkish military established a new “observation post” in the western Aleppo countryside, according to the Baladi News outlet.

“A military convoy of the Turkish army, consisting of several military vehicles, personnel carriers, battle tanks and soldiers, took position at dawn today, Thursday, inside the town of Kafr Nasih in the western countryside of Aleppo, and established a new observation post,” the pro-opposition outlet reporter said.

The establishment of the new Turkish post came amid heavy clashes between Turkish-backed militants and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Aleppo.

A day earlier, Turkish-backed militants launched an attack in the region with direct support from the Turkish military. In the first hours of the attack, the militants made some gains. However, the army repelled the attack later, recapturing all lost positions.

Several Turkish “observation posts” were established in western and northern Aleppo in the last few months. Most of these posts were set near the towns of al-Atarib and Darat Izza.

These posts, which are supposed to “observe the situation in Greater Idlib, have become fire support positions. Rocket launchers, howitzers, and even anti-aircraft weapons were deployed within the “observation posts” over the last few months to support the remaining militants in the region.

